Friday Final: Durand 38, Prescott 23.

The Prescott Cardinals Football Team led at Durand Friday at the halftime break, but the Panthers and Star Running Back Simon Bauer roared back with a second-half offensive flurry, while also shutting down the spoiler-minded Cardinals offense, as Durand took down Prescott, 38-23. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a recap for our “Week In Review”, but catch more with Coach Hansen on the Coaches Show at 12:05pm Saturday, plus more in Sports, next week! Prescott will travel to Somerset, Friday, in the Middle Border Conference opener.