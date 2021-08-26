Holmen Named 2020 PFD Firefighter Of The Year

The Prescott Fire Department has announced that Matt Holmen has been named the 2020 Prescott Fire Fighter of Year. According to information provided by the Department, Matt is a second generation Prescott Fire Fighter who has grown up being involved with the Prescott Fire Dept, as Matt’s dad, Mike, is a retired Prescott Fire Fighter. Matt is very active in all things Prescott Fire related. In 2020 Matt became Firefighter 2 certified, he was a big part of the Department’s early COVID birthday drive by events, and is always working hard at PFD fundraisers, community projects, training and fire calls.
(Matt Holmen receiving award. Photo source: PFD)