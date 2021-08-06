ISD 200 reports that transportation routes will be finalized soon for the 21-22 school year. Currently, all students living in areas eligible for district transportation will be included in routing information. Route Coordinators ask that families with students that will not be utilizing busing to and from school fill out and return an exemption form by August 13th. The forms are available online at the link provided here. As a reminder, in accordance with federal law, masks are required on public transportation, which includes school buses. If a situation changes for a family at any time during the school year, contact the Transportation Department at Transportation@ISD200.org, and they will add your student to a route within 3-5 business days.
ISD 200 Bus Route Planning Underway
