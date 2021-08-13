M And H Names New Manager

The M and H Gas Station at the corner of 15th and Vermillion in Hastings has named a new manager. Kari, who is the current manger of the store has accepted a position in the M and H Corporate office, and she will start there on August 23rd. Store manager duties will fall to long-time employee Autumn, who has already begun assuming the duties of manager. Autumn stated that the Hastings store is already very well run, and there will not need to be any significant changes made at the store. M and H has a network of 20 stores in MN, North and South Dakota and Montana.