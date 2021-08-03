Perkins Fire Update

  • August 3, 2021

The Hastings Fire and EMS Department has released a preliminary report on the fire at Perkins overnight on Monday. According to the report, crews arrived on scene at 12:10 AM Tuesday morning, and the last crew cleared the scene at 2:25 AM. HFD received mutual aid from Prescott, Miesville and Cottage Grove to battle the fire that is said to have started in a grease hood duct fan. Initial estimates of damage for the blaze are $100,000 each for structural damage and contents, and no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.   

