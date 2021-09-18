Dakota Electric Restores Power After Storm

Dakota Electric reports significant progress on the outages caused by Thursday’s severe storms. According to a DEA press release, outages began about 3 AM on Friday morning as a severe storm moved through Dakota County and the southern metro area of the Twin Cities causing more than 12,000 members to lose power in Dakota Electric’s service territory. The hardest hit areas were Burnsville, Apple Valley and Eagan, but widespread damage was reported across the service territory. Dakota Electric’s outage map has been fixed and is now showing current outages. Dakota Electric thanks everyone for their patience during the restoration process.