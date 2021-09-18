Hwy 29 Project Update

Wis DOT reports that the segment of WIS 29/35 between Prescott and River Falls is expected to reopen in approximately 2 weeks. According to published information, paving is complete, however WIS 29/35 from US Highway 10 in Prescott to County Road F remains closed to through traffic, so construction crews can complete pavement marking, signing, and shoulder and sidewalk work. These elements are anticipated to take two weeks to complete. The work is part of a WisDOT pavement replacement project from Prescott to River Falls. The stretch of WIS 29/35 from US Highway 10 to County Road F closed to through traffic on Aug. 9. County Road F to Cemetery Road in River Falls has been closed since construction began May 10. Traffic is being detoured via US Highway 10 and WIS 65. Construction on the entire project is scheduled for completion in early November. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.