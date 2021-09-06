Mudhens Finish As State Runner-Up

The 2021 Season came to an end for the Miesville Mudhens in the State Championship, Sunday night, in Chaska, as the Chanhassen Redbirds won an amazing fourth consecutive State Class B Championship, beating the Hens, 9-2. Not all was lost for the Mudhens, however, with Outfielder Joey Werner taking home the Silver Slugger Award, plus All-Tournament Team nods for Werner, Matt VanDerBosch, Max Moris, Riley Ahern, and Jake Dickmeyer. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has the recap from the final Townball Game of this wonderful Summer of FUN! (Photo of Werner Honored With Silver Slugger)