Panthers “Dazed” By Cardinals Friday

Prescott Daze Weekend opened with a roaring crowd at Laney Field, cheering on the Prescott Football Team to a second consecutive victory over a perennial State Tournament Team, this time taming the Panthers of Saint Croix Central, 25-0, in a game that frankly, was not close. Cardinal QB Grant Stanton threw a career-high three touchdown passes in the win, two to Phil Seifert, while the defense didn’t give Central room to breathe, let alone run their offense. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has the recap as focus now shifts to next week, at Amery.