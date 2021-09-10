Tuck Awarded By Alumni Group

KDWA’s own Nick “Tuck” Tuckner, HHS class of 1999, and the “Voice of Raider Nation” has been selected by the Hastings Alumni Association to receive the 2021 Distinguished Alumni of the Year Award. According to Tuck, he was notified of the selection by Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik, also a HHS grad, late last week, and is humbled by the selection. Tuck stated that there are plenty of other HHS grads more deserving of the award, whether they are in the military, serving as police or fire personnel or other “front-line” workers. Tuck will be honored at the all class reunion on October 3. For more information or tickets to the event, please call (651)271-2821.