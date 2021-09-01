Raider Football Ready For Chanhassen

The Hastings Raiders Football Team will open their much-anticipated 2021 Season on Thursday night, LIVE on KDWA Radio, as they travel to Chanhassen to take on the Storm, who coming in to the season, are ranked in the Top 10 in the State in AAAAA Football. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner caught up with Head Coach Dana Strain on Wednesday, to look back at the Pre-Season, the numerous players coming back from 2020, and what he wants most out of this week one road test. Hear the complete interview on Thursday in our KDWA Pre-Game Show at 6:15pm, otherwise, listen to a few clips, right here, in Sports!