Dennis-Bond Charged

Camille Dennis-Bond, age 19 of Burnsville, has been charged with two counts of Murder in the Third Degree, two counts of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and one count of Criminal Vehicular Operation Resulting in Great Bodily Harm, in connection with the fatal crash on County Road 42 in Burnsville on April 4, 2021 that killed 22 year-old Tayler Nicole Garza of Woodbury, and 22 year-old Dalton Lee Ford, of Burnsville. Dennis-Bond made her first appearance on October 29 in Dakota County District Court. Bail was set in the amount of $300,000 without conditions ($75,000 with conditions) by Dakota County District Court. Dennis-Bond’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 24 in Hastings.