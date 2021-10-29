Farmington Police Arrest Homicide Suspect

The Farmington Police Department issued details related to an incident that happened on October 27th, at 9:28 pm. Farmington Police Officers were dispatched to residence in the 5400 block of 183rd Street West to check the welfare of a person visiting that residence. Upon arriving and investigating the call, officers located three deceased adults inside the home. An adult male suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and he is being held at the Dakota County Jail. Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford said, “I want to reassure the community that this was not a random incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public. We are not looking for any additional suspects.” The Farmington Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigation this case along with assistance from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.