Maloney Charged

Blake Thomas Maloney, age 26 of Farmington, has been charged with three counts of Murder in the Second Degree in connection with killing three family members. The victims were identified as his mother, 53 year-old Tracy Maloney of Lakeville; his father, 55 year-old Jack Maloney of Farmington; and his brother, 23 year-old Scott Maloney of Farmington. Around 9:30 pm on October 27, a Farmington police officer was dispatched to the home of Jack on a request to check the welfare of Tracy. The Defendant answered the door and said “Hello”. The Defendant invited the officer into the home, then raised his hands above his head and said “I did something. I murdered them or something”. Defendant told police he didn?t believe “Jack, Tracy and Scott” were his family. He admitted he killed Jack and Scott with a rifle and Tracy a couple of days later, with a hammer. Bail was set in the amount of $2,000,000 without conditions ($1,500,000 with conditions). Maloney’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 12 in Hastings.