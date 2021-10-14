Fentanyl Townhall Planned

Minnesota State Senator Karla Bigham and U.S. Congresswoman Angie Craig announce they are hosting a town hall outside the Hastings City Hall on Saturday, October 16th at 1 PM, with community advocates and leaders to discuss fentanyl awareness and prevention. Event organizers ask that those planning to attend please bring your own seating, as the event will be hosted outside due to public health safety precautions. In case of bad weather, the event will be hosted inside and all attendees will be asked to wear a face mask. Senator Bigham stated that community advocates and concerned families have reached out to local leaders to bring fentanyl poisoning and opioid use awareness and prevention to Hastings, adding that the town hall will be an opportunity for everyone to come together to learn more about what can be done to prevent another tragic death from this epidemic. All are welcome to join in the discussion.