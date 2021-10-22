Offender Housed In Hastings

The City of Hastings reports that a Level Three Predatory Offender has moved into the City, and pursuant to MN State Statute, an informational meeting regarding the move has been scheduled for residents on Thursday, October 28th, at 6 PM at Hastings Middle School. According to information provided by the City of Hastings, the individual, has been housed in the 2600 block of Yellowstone Drive since October 13th. Deputy Chief David Wilske urged anyone with questions to attend the meeting.
The individual has been convicted of an offense that requires registration with law enforcement pursuant to Minnesota Statutes and has served the sentence imposed by the court and is transitioning into the community. The Hastings Police Department may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can HPD direct employment options. Stay tuned to KDWA for updates on this story.