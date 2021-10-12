Prescott Zoning Change Debated

At Monday evening’s Prescott City Council meeting, City Administrator Matt Wolf presented proposed changes for the C-2 zoning area during a public hearing on the item.. According to the meeting minutes, in order to help facilitate development, the city is considering removing permitted items from the C-2 zoning district and restricting other uses through a special use permit to have better control of the development and attractiveness of the area. During the public hearing several business owners in the area presented commentary, mostly in opposition to the zone change, without further clarification of the action. Mayor Hovel stated the council could direct the city attorney to issue a letter regarding nonconforming usage, and the council is asked to get the letter sent out before a final reading of the ordinance change. The Council approved the first reading of the change by a split vote with Mayor Hovel casting the tie breaking vote.