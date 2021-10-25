Raiders Close Regular Season 6-2

With their 54-34 win over Cretin last Wednesday night, the Hastings Raiders Football Team closed out the regular season with an impressive 6-2 overall record, with their only two losses coming to highly ranked Saint Thomas, and Chanhassen. Now, Hastings awaits Tuesday’s winner of the Section 3AAAAA Quarterfinal between Bloomington Kennedy and Two Rivers, for Saturday’s Section Semifinal at McNamara Stadium (Todd Field). Head Coach Dana Strain looked back at some of the highlights from the Cretin win, and knows either Semifinal match-up will be a test on Saturday.