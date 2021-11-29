2022 Tax Hearing Set

The City of Hastings 2022 Budget Process is nearing completion, and the next step in the process is coming up soon. The City will hold a Truth-in-Taxation hearing on Monday, Dec. 6, during its regular 7 PM City Council meeting. The 2022 Proposed Property Tax Levy, which is the primary funding source for services such as police protection, fire protection, and parks and recreation, is set at $16,294,085. In 2022, the City levy is proposed to increase 6.4%. The proposed property tax levy could result in 2022 City property taxes of approximately $1,304 on a median value home of $238,258, which reflects an annual increase of $101.
View the 2022 Budget at a Glance for more information on the proposed property tax levy.