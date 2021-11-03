3 Hastings School Buildings Listed By MDH

Pinecrest Elementary, Hastings Middle School and Hastings High School have recently been added to the Mn Department of Health’s list of schools that have reported five or more confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in students or staff who were in the building while infectious during the most recent two-week reporting period. MDH cautions that School buildings listed may not have ongoing transmission. School buildings that have not reported a new case for 28 days will be removed. If five or more cases are reported in a school building in a subsequent 2-week period, they will once again be listed. The list is updated every Thursday on the MDH website. Search for cases in Pre-K through Grade 12 School Buildings.