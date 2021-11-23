McAuliffe Elementary School in Hastings has made the decision to switch to Distance Learning. Based on the positive COVID numbers of students and staff and consultation with the ISD 200 Regional support team and the Minnesota Department of Health, McAuliffe Elementary will move to Distance Learning beginning Tuesday, November 23rd, through Sunday, December 5th. At this point, the school, plans to resume in-person classes on Monday, December 6th. This change is only at McAuliffe at this time. All other buildings remain in-person learning.
McAuliffe Elementary Goes To Distance Learning
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/11/mcauliffe-elementary-goes-to-distance-learning/