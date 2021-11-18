Car Jackings Increasing

Area Police Departments are asking for your help, as car thefts and car-jackings are occurring all over the metro area. Suspects are typically driving through neighborhoods, with multiple people in the suspect vehicle, looking for unlocked vehicles or running/unoccupied vehicles. Frequently one or two passengers will exit the suspect vehicle and pull handles on parked vehicles. Often times they obscure their identities by wearing hoodies and masks. These are frequently occurring during the daytime. If you see anything suspicious like this, call 911 IMMEDIATELY. Besides this, always lock your cars, do not store valuables in plain sight, and keep your garage doors closed at all times.