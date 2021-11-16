Council Deliberates Building Heights for Downtown

A proposed amendment to City Code regarding building height limits in the downtown corridor came before the City Council on Monday. The deliberations began with Community Development Director John Hinzman introducing the proposal.
During the hearing Hastings resident Clarence Chapman voiced concerns about the height limits and that it would interfere with sight lines in the downtown area.
Developer John Stencil indicated that the building his company is constructing is only about 45 feet high, with underground parking. The proposal passed the Council by unanimous vote.