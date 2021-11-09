County Homesteading Deadline Approaching

All new property owners or qualified relatives in Dakota County who changed residences during the past year and use the residence for homestead before Dec. 31, 2021 must apply for homestead status with the county assessor by Dec. 31. Property owners or qualified relatives who want to classify property as homestead that was not classified as homestead in the past must apply with the Dakota County Assessor’s Office to receive homestead for property taxes payable in 2022. For applications or more information, visit DakotaCounty.us and search homestead application, or call Dakota County Assessing Services at 651-438-4200.