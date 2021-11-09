Arrest Made In RF Abduction Case

At 6:30 AM on November 9th, Prescott Police were dispatched to check an address in Prescott for a vehicle involved in a non-custodial parent child abduction that occurred in River Falls. According to Prescott Police Chief Eric Michaels, at approximately 7:30 AM, the alleged suspect and child were confirmed to be at the residence in question. At 7:43, negotiations occurred between River Falls Police and the suspect for the safe release of the child, who was then recovered without incident. After negotiations, the suspect exited the residence peacefully at about 8:30 AM, and was taken into custody without incident. This case remains under investigation.