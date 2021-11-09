Animal Ark, Hastings’ no kill animal shelter, reports that Kitten Season is still going strong, but the shelter needs assistance in obtaining pet food supplies. Animal Ark seeks donations of kitten food, both dry and wet, and 6-inch non-coated paper plates, along with canned adult dog food and cleaning supplies. Everything can be conveniently found on the Animal Ark Amazon Wish List and shipped directly to the shelter. For more information visit AnimalArkMN.org.
Animal Ark Seeks Donations
