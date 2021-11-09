HAC Seeks Volunteers

In order to continue to bring an eclectic and broad spectrum of music and art to the Hastings area, the Hastings Arts Center is asking local residents to consider volunteering for one of many positions available at the Center. From gallery attendants and serving refreshments, to hanging posters and working on the Holiday Decorating Committee, there are plenty of opportunities and time slots available. The Hastings Arts Center is a performance and event venue, gallery space and is home to Blessings Academy of Arts and Music where music lessons are taught by instructors of various instruments. They also have art instruction as space allows and as teachers are available. To learn more and to volunteer for a position visit the Center’s volunteer sign up webpage.