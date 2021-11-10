Markuson Recognized By VFW

Hastings veteran Dean Markuson, whose dedication to country and community has earned him recognition in the national Veterans of Foreign Wars #StillServing campaign. The campaign honors veterans who continue to serve in their community after active duty. Markuson served for 20 years in the U.S. Army including in Korea, Germany and Vietnam. After retiring, Markuson, like many veterans, felt the call to continue to serve and has dedicated his post-military life to supporting veterans and the Hastings community, saying he “feels it is his duty and obligation to provide as much support for veterans as possible.” Markuson founded Foss and Swanson The People’s Center, named after two Vietnam veterans who were killed in action. The center is a community gathering place housing a museum with military artifacts, artwork and antiques, a library offering historical research and a family support and referral center. In addition, the center serves as a collection point for recycled materials for donation to United Way and Total Life Center. Aside from the center, Markuson personally supports various organizations such as United Way of Hastings, Total Life Center and the Freedom Flight POW/MIA Hot Air Balloon race. He is the recent recipient of the Marquis Who’s Who Top Professional Series Award for Distinguished Military Service. Markuson’s dedicated service to country and community led him to be chosen as one of the few VFW #StillServing Heroes nationwide. VFW invites all veterans to submit their stories at vfw.org/stillserving.