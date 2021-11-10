Dodge Accepts Position With Hastings Chamber

The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau is excited to announce that Jessica Dodge has accepted the role of Program and Communications Manager with the Hastings Chamber. In this role, Dodge will work closely with chamber members, help with marketing and oversee many of the existing programs and events. Jessica has extensive tourism and Chamber experience working in marketing for the MN Zoo, Explore MN and at Chambers in Burnsville and Minneapolis. As a long time resident, she is passionate about the Hastings community and excited to work closely with local businesses.