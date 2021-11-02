Hearing Set For Birth Center Closing

The MN Department of Health reports that a public hearing for the proposed relocation of labor and delivery services from Regina Hospital in Hastings to United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota Saint Paul is scheduled for 6 PM on Thursday, November 18. The Department’s Health Regulation Division will provide a forum for the greater Hastings community to discuss the proposed relocation of labor and delivery services beginning February 3rd of 2022. Participants can join the public hearing virtually, or by calling 1-855-282-6330 and using the access code 2491 993 0507. Those interested can provide comments or questions on the MDH website by November 28. The Hospital cites decreased numbers of births as the reason for closing the Hastings Birth Center.