HPD Recognizes McGrath Anniversary

The Hastings Police Department recently congratulated Records Secretary Brenda McGrath for 21 years of service to the department. McGrath started her career as part-time and is now the most senior secretary in the Records Division. She takes pride in her attention to detail, is the go-to for complicated issues, and frequently fills in for the Records Manager. Away from the Department, Brenda is devoted to her family and enjoys a quiet country lifestyle.
(Brenda McGrath. Photo Source: City of Hastings)