K9 Training Pays Off

Congrats to Dakota County Deputy Sheriff Jacob Kurschner and his K9 partner, Zeus, on graduating from the National Police Canine Association with certifications in patrol and narcotics. According to the DCSO, within 11 minutes into Deputy Kurschner’s first shift after returning from K9 School, he made a traffic stop. Less than 20 minutes later, Zeus was sniffing the vehicle for suspected narcotics and alerted on the odor of narcotics. The vehicle was searched, and a 1st Degree amount of methamphetamine was located inside the vehicle.
(Officer Kurschner and K9 Zeus. DCSO Photo)