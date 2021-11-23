Prescott School Nurse Resigns

The Prescott School Board held a regular meeting on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. During the meeting the District Nurse, Cassie Butler, gave her resignation. We hear from Butler:
The release of the video from this meeting was delayed, Mike Matzek, Board Chair, gave this comment on the school board website, “I would like to extend my apologies for the delay in posting the November 17, 2021 school board meeting video. It was a decision I did not want to rush to make given that it involves comments made that fall outside the scope of what public comment is intended for. After having time to reflect over the weekend, I have decided to have the meeting posted in its entirety, in honor of being fully transparent with the public. I appreciate your patience”. Full video here
On Friday, November 19 Butler was relieved of her position, it is alleged that she was informed that day and escorted off of the property. This decision leaves the district without a district nurse. The job posting is currently on the school website. Several parents who live in the district have shared that they have been told by staff that their children’s health care needs must be met by the student and/or their parents otherwise the child must not attend school. Some students are no longer able to go to school because their medical needs require professional help which is not currently available to them. Stay tuned to KDWA for developments on this story.