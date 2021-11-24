Markuson To Donate Building

  • November 24, 2021

Developing news in Hastings as local veteran’s advocate Dean Markuson is apparently in talks with RISE UP Recovery, a recovery community organization serving the Hastings and surrounding areas, for possible use of the Foss and Swanson building, at 507 Vermillion street. Dean Markuson explains.

Dean has a lot of work ahead of him.

RISE UP Recovery provides Peer Recovery Support Services, advocacy and community education. KDWA has reached out to RISE Up Recovery for comment. Stay tuned for updates on this story.

