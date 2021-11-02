PHS Student of the Week

The Prescott High School Kiwanis Student of the Week is Sophomore Bridget Van Loon. Van Loon was nominated by English Teacher Tania Novak, who said that Bridget has been a phenomenal Honors English II student this year. She regularly produces quality work in all areas of English Language Arts, having a command for the English language, which is showcased in all of her work, especially in her writing. She positively contributes to class discussions, providing in-depth analysis of assigned reading. Bridget exhibits a consistent and exceptional work ethic and never hesitates to seek help when needed. Her respectful demeanor, her high motivation to learn and do well, and her academic excellence make her worthy of being recognized as an outstanding PHS student.
(Bridget Van Loon. Submitted Photo)