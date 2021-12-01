Porch Lights For the Waits Family

A grassroots effort is underway to show support for the Waits family of Hastings, after one of their children was publicly outed on Facebook by other parents. As a sign of support and solidarity, residents are asked to turn on porch lights on Wednesday, December 1st for the evening. The public is invited to post pictures and words of encouragement for the family on social media using the #IStandWithKit to encourage the family and community. Kelsey Waits currently serves as the Chair of the ISD 200 School Board. For more info, visit the event page on Facebook.