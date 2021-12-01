President Biden Visits DCTC

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, paid a visit to DCTC late Tuesday afternoon to share information about the recently-passed bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which according to the White House, is a once-in-a-generation investment in the nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness. In his address he commented on the difficulties faced by middle-class families.
President Biden also outlined investments in infrastructure, data technology, medical coverage, among other items, and also thanked the Minnesota Congressional Delegation for its work on getting the legislation passed.
More information on the bill can be found on the White House website.