President Biden Visits DCTC

  • Filed under Featured

  • November 30, 2021

  • November 30, 2021

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, paid a visit to DCTC late Tuesday afternoon to share information about the recently-passed bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which according to the White House, is a once-in-a-generation investment in the nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness. In his address he commented on the difficulties faced by middle-class families.

Click here for audio

   
President Biden also outlined investments in infrastructure, data technology, medical coverage, among other items, and also thanked the Minnesota Congressional Delegation for its work on getting the legislation passed.

Click here for audio

   
More information on the bill can be found on the White House website.

Click here for audio

   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/11/president-biden-visits-dctc/

Leave a Reply