Deputy Heger Recognized

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office has recognized one of their own for a career spanning three decades. Correctional Deputy Heger began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1988. Over the years, he was very involved in many additional duties. He was a member of the jail’s special response team and very engaged in the field training process, most recently as the program co-coordinator. He appreciated getting to know new staff during his time and is grateful for the opportunity to work with a countless number of Correctional Deputies over the years. Congratulations and thanks for over 33 years of service to Dakota County.