Prescott Middle School To Stage “Frozen Jr.”

  • November 29, 2021

Prescott Middle School Choir Director Dianna Leigh and Counselor Abigail Schultz tell listeners about their first musical production, Frozen Jr:

Click here for audio

   
Show times are 7:00pm on December 3 and 4 and 2:00pm on December 5.

Click here for audio

   
   

