On Tuesday, October 26th, the Wisconsin Assembly recognized 99 first responders from across the state who have exemplified courage, selflessness and a longstanding commitment to public service. Included on the list, Sheriff Nancy Hove of Pierce County was awarded with the 2021 First Responder of the Year award for the 93rd Assembly District. According to Representative Warren Petryk, Sheriff Hove, with her remarkable dedication to public service and selflessness even in the face of adversity, truly embodies what it means to be a hero. Sheriff Hove has been serving Pierce County for 14 years. In the fall of 2020, Nancy’s dedication to communities did not dampen when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. In fact, her desire to make a positive difference in the communities remained as strong as ever as she, in addition to continuing her duties as Sheriff and enduring intensive chemotherapy, began to organize fundraisers to help others who are also fighting a battle against cancer.
Sheriff Hove Awarded
