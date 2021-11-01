Miss Hastings Scholarship Program Thanks Community

After the conclusion of the recent Miss Hastings Scholarship Competition, the Miss Hastings Scholarship Program expressed gratitude to the people of the Hastings Public Schools area and the many business, non-profit, and civic organizations within it. Executive Director of the Miss Hastings Scholarship Program, Janelle Behny said in a statement that they’ve provided several opportunities for young women to connect their education with their professional goals and grow personally. The program also chose their third titleholder a few weeks ago despite the many challenges of recent months. The generosity of thoughtful sponsors and friends helped them achieve these goals. Behny also stated that for this privilege and the many blessings given to them, they offer their most heartfelt thanks. For more information about the Miss Hastings Scholarship Program, or to invite Miss Hastings 2022 to your next special event or service project, please contact Executive Director Janelle Behny at 651-270-8984 or email MissHastingsMN@Gmail.com.