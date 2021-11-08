Tuckner Signs Off

With the end of the Hastings Raider 2021 Football Season also comes the end of an era at KDWA, as long-time Sports Director Nick Tuckner called his final game on Friday. Citing family obligations as the primary reason for moving on, Tuck has been the “Voice of Raider Nation” since joining KDWA in 2001. Tuck is a 1999 graduate of Hastings High School, and plans to remain a Raider Faithful. Tuckner reports that he has been hired to work at Cernohous Chevrolet in Prescott, and has indicated interest in coaching youth teams and spending more time with his family. KDWA thanks Nick Tuckner for the time, effort and expertise he invested in the Sports Department at KDWA, and Hastings and Prescott High School Sports.