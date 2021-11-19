Villas At Pleasant Developer Hires Stotko

The developers of Villas at Pleasant have announced a partnership with Greg Stotko of Stotko Signature Homes. Greg is a construction industry veteran with over 40 years of experience. The Coeur Real Estate Group state that Stotko is a well-respected member of the community and the construction management expertise he brings to this project is invaluable. If you have driven by the site you may have noticed some activity last week. The developers are happy to announce that construction has started on the model home. 50% of available lots have already been reserved, and the city has planted trees along the boulevards.