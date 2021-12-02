2 Plead Guilty in Greenvale Death

On Wednesday, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced that Timothy Tuit, age 36 of South St. Paul, and Stephanie Marie Peabody, age 25 of Welch, both pled guilty to one count of Aiding an Offender, Accomplice After the Fact, in connection with the death of 55-year-old Chris Lafontaine at his home in Greenvale Township in Dakota County between July 1 and July 2, 2021. On July 2, Dakota County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a residence in Greenvale Township. The reporting party informed deputies that two males ran out of the residence when a neighbor knocked on the door to check on the homeowner, identified as Lafontaine. Witnesses reported seeing two males get into a white Durango that was later confirmed to belong to Lafontaine. Deputies found Lafontaine in a bathroom, deceased. Northfield police officers located the victim’s Durango and after initiating a traffic stop, the Durango fled. Officers ultimately apprehended the driver, Stephanie Peabody, and the front seat passenger, Timothy Tuit. The third occupant, later identified as 29-year-old St. Paul resident Nicholas Alan Taylor, fled on foot and was later apprehended in Montana along with 22-year-old White Bear Lake resident Ryann Elizabeth Smith. Judge Christopher Lehmann ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set the sentencing date for May 11, 2022 at 9 AM in Hastings, for both Tuit and Peabody.