Collins Named Student Of The Week

The Kiwanis Student of the week at Prescott High School is Freshman Noah Collins. He was nominated by English Teacher, Ms. Sponholz, “The transition from middle school to high school can be a bumpy one, but Noah has navigated through it effortlessly. He has worked hard this first trimester to improve his reading, writing, speaking, and vocabulary skills all the while with a smile on his face. Beyond his academic skills, Noah excels at showing compassion towards and cooperating with his peers. He is polite, respectful, and a leader. Although he’s only a freshman, I,m excited to see where his future takes him”. Keep up the good work Prescott High School.