Compensation For Mayor And Council Up for Deliberation

The Hastings City Council is asked to hold a first reading and schedule public hearing and second reading to consider an ordinance amendment relating to Mayoral and City Council compensation. Compensation of the Mayor and Councilmember positions was last adjusted in 2014 with an effective date of January 1, 2015. Presently, Hastings compensates the Mayor at $9,400 and City Council members at $7,200 annually. The new proposal for compensation is $10,100 per year for the Mayor, and $7,700 per year for Council members. In reviewing salaries paid by cities with populations between 15,000 and 35,000 in the 7-county metro area, they range from $4,476 to $14,248 for Mayor and from $3,684 to $10,531 for City Council. The averages are $10,077 for Mayor and $7,693 for Council members. The request for the first reading was placed on the Consent Agenda for the December 6th meeting.