Dakota Electric Association’s Board of Directors recently announced the 2021 capital credit payout to its members of a projected $6.1 million. Those who received power from Dakota Electric in 1995 through 1998 will receive a check this month. Capital credits reflect each member’s ownership in the cooperative. More than 54,000 checks will be mailed on Dec. 15. Board Chair Jerry Pittman said that capital credits are just one of the tangible benefits of membership in a not-for-profit electric cooperative, adding that the Cooperative is happy to return cash at this time of year.
Dakota Electric To Issue Credit Checks
