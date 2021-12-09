Trey Lower Takes Over KDWA Sports

Trey Lower, a very successful sports director from Southern Wisconsin is joining the KDWA broadcasting team on Monday, December 13th. After an extensive search of over 30 highly qualified applicants, station owner Dan Massman says he is excited and thrilled that our tradition of local sports will continue. Trey’s rich experience of both on-air and streaming experience, plus his enthusiasm and professionalism in delivering local sports will continue the high level of sports broadcasting that KDWA has been noted for over the past 31 years. KDWA’s commitment to our local communities from day one and into the future has been and will continue to be our number one priority. Our policies have made all past KDWA sports directors successful.