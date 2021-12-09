Due to expected inclement weather December 10th, all schools will be closing early. Dismissal times will be as follows: High School, Middle School, and Pinecrest at 12:00 PM, Kennedy and McAuliffe at 1:00 PM. Buses will run once school is released. All other students will need to be picked up at these times.

School Board To Deliberate Music Program

  • December 9, 2021

The ISD 200 School Board held a regular meeting on Wednesday evening with a “listening session” before hand on the subject of the ISD 200 budget for the next school year. A concern of those in attendance was a rumored item to remove orchestral music from the budget for next year. Board Chair Kelsey Waits commented on the session during the regular meeting.

Click here for audio

   
A number of students also attended the listening session, with instruments, to state their case in support of the Music Program.

Click here for audio

   
The students presented Dave Pemble, Vice Chair, with a petition they had assembled. The actual agenda item is scheduled to be deliberated at special school board meeting, set for Wednesday, December 15th, at 6 PM.

Click here for audio

   
   

