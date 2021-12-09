School Board To Deliberate Music Program

The ISD 200 School Board held a regular meeting on Wednesday evening with a “listening session” before hand on the subject of the ISD 200 budget for the next school year. A concern of those in attendance was a rumored item to remove orchestral music from the budget for next year. Board Chair Kelsey Waits commented on the session during the regular meeting.
A number of students also attended the listening session, with instruments, to state their case in support of the Music Program.
The students presented Dave Pemble, Vice Chair, with a petition they had assembled. The actual agenda item is scheduled to be deliberated at special school board meeting, set for Wednesday, December 15th, at 6 PM.