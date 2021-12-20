ISD 200 Seeks Lunch Volunteers

ISD 200 seeks individuals interested in volunteering to help serve students lunch in the school cafeterias. There are opportunities available at all of district buildings, and the district can work around your schedule. Shifts are two to three hours long, depending on the building. If you are interested in volunteering, fill out the Volunteer Interest Form. Upon receiving your form, District staff will contact you to provide information on completing a background check, and once approved, you will be set to start volunteering. If you have any questions, please don?t hesitate to contact Brittney Hirschauer by phone at 651-480-7126.